After a car flips on its side, a busy route is closed.

This morning, a busy Merseyside route was closed when a car flipped on its side in an accident.

At around 7.35 a.m., police and paramedics responded to Preston New Road in Southport following an incident involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Citroen C4.

A woman in her 40s was taken to the hospital, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

The busy road was closed for about an hour at the intersection with Fairhaven Road, but it has since reopened.

“Emergency services were in Southport this morning following a damage-only collision,” a Merseyside Police spokesman told The Washington Newsday (Tuesday).

“A incident between a Vauxhall Astra and a Citroen C4 was reported at around 7.35 a.m.

“There were no casualties recorded, both vehicles were recovered, and the road was reopened about 8.20 a.m.,” says the statement.

