After a car collision, a Great Dane puppy was left ‘zombie-like’ with twisted intestines.

After a recent vehicle accident, a Great Dane puppy was left battling for his life and acting ‘zombie-like,’ according to his owner.

Titan had to spend weeks in a Liverpool vet’s office after his intestines twisted and his gut turned in, necessitating surgery.

Although this is a frequent ailment for Great Danes, Ann Marie Nelson, his loving owner, believes it was caused by a vehicle accident that occurred five weeks ago, as these issues usually do not affect the breed until they are considerably older.

The nine-month-old puppy is thought to have been extremely fortunate to have survived.

Ann, from Walton, is grateful he was able to find the strength to keep fighting.

“I don’t know what it is about Titan but he is special,” the 47-year-old, who suffers from arthritis, told TeamDogs. He’ll come over with his harness if I’m having trouble getting out of bed in the morning.

“He’ll follow me up the stairs like a snail to make sure I’m safe, and he’ll let me use him as a bannister in the restroom.”

“The nicest aspect is that everything is self-taught.”

Titan was only 12 weeks old when Ann arrived to be with him.

She has now had six Great Danes in her life, as she grew up with them all about her.

Titan is now adored by everyone in her neighborhood.

When Titan first went in for his therapy, Ann came home with more than a dozen get well soon cards and pies for him.

The dog was characterized as zombie-like and is claimed to be unable to live “his typical Great Dane lifestyle” even now.

He is unable to leap or run normally, and he finds it difficult to walk for more than 10 minutes without becoming out of breath.

“Titan went from little over nine stone to under seven stone and is still unable to eat properly,” Ann said, elaborating on his condition. I have to continually stop and come back to check on him because of my other work and my disability.” “Since returning home from the vets, Titan has become very cautious and shy.” He’s not going anywhere.” “The summary comes to an end.”