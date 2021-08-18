After a car collides with the center barrier on the M53, the sliproad is closed.

A automobile collided with the M53’s central barrier, forcing the closure of an exit slip lane.

After the incident this morning, lane two of the M53 at Ellesmere Port was partially blocked.

The northbound exit slip road at Junction 9 was later closed while the automobile was recovered.

Sean Lock, star of 8 Out of 10 Cats, died of cancer at the age of 58.

Between junction 10 and junction 9 northbound on the freeway, emergency services including police, fire, and ambulance teams were on the scene.

Paramedics evaluated the driver of the car at the site, but he was not sent to the hospital.

“We are already on scene at the RTC M53 J10 to J9 Northbound where 1 Vehicle has impacted the middle Barrier,” North West Motorway Police tweeted.

“We’re with Highways, Fire, and Ambulance – Paramedics are checking the motorist. Highways is arranging for the vehicle to be recovered.”

As of 11.30 a.m., the J9 exit slip road was still closed, and traffic was unable to exit the highway at this location, according to Inrix.

“M53 Northbound exit slip road closed due to accident at J9 A5032 Station Road,” according to an update (Ellesmere Port).

“The traffic situation is under control. At this intersection, traffic is no longer possible to exit the motorway heading north.”