After a car and bike collision, a 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital.

After a collision between a car and a bike in Bootle, a 14-year-old girl is in hospital.

After getting a report at 7.09 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, emergency personnel raced to Stanley Road.

A car and a motorcycle had collided on the road, according to Merseyside Police.

After the crash, the North West Ambulance Service took a 14-year-old girl to the hospital.

Her injuries are unknown at this time.

At around 7.30 p.m., police closed the road in both directions between Bankhall Street and Celia Street.

According to the AA’s live map, traffic in the area is moving well.

There has been no indication of when the road will reopen.