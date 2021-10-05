After a car accident, a woman steals the car with the man’s children inside.

A Virginia lady has been accused of fleeing the scene of a car accident before snatching a bystander’s car while his five children were still inside. She is facing many charges, including five counts of kidnapping in the second degree.

Currituck County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision off the Caratoke Highway on October 3. That’s when a witness, according to authorities, pulled off the highway to help the victims, including Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Hancox leapt into the SUV when the driver got out to check on the person in the other vehicle, according to accounts. She had no idea she was driving away with the man’s five tiny children in the back seat.

She proceeded northward on the highway before pulling into the parking lot of a convenience store, according to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was captured in the parking lot by authorities and the children’s father after she attempted to flee the SUV. The five children were “very shaken but unharmed during the incident,” according to a police statement.

Five counts of second-degree kidnapping, stealing of a motor vehicle, and abandoning the scene of an accident have been filed against Hancox. On a $210,000 bond, she is being held at the Currituck County Detention Center.

This website wrote in July about a lady in California who stole an idling automobile while an infant sat in the back seat. Authorities say the woman sought to leave the 1-year-old with a stranger she met on the street when she noticed the child.

This all happened when the infant’s mother attempted to obtain parental aid by leaving her car running in front of a community advocacy organization. Christina Rojas, 30, stepped into the driver’s seat and drove away when she discovered the empty vehicle was still running.

When the mother saw the woman driving away in her car, she quickly dialed 911. A stranger stated they were contacted by an unknown girl who attempted to give them a baby a few moments later, and authorities received another call from them. They claimed they rejected her offer and she drove away with the child. Authorities claim that the description of the. This is a condensed version of the information.