After a car accident, a man in his 30s suffered life-altering injuries.

Last night, a motorcyclist was involved in a crash in Southport and is fighting for his life.

The bike, which was being ridden by a guy in his 30s, collided with a car on Marine Drive around 4.45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, leaving the rider in critical but stable condition.

He was subsequently taken to Aintree Hospital with ‘life-changing injuries,’ according to police.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and is collaborating with the investigation.

“We’re urging anyone who was in the Marine Drive vicinity last evening who may have observed the incident to contact us,” said Roads Policing Inspector Carl McNulty.

“Please contact us if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the event, as any information you have could be crucial to our inquiry.

“We will act on whatever information you offer, whether you provide it to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has any information is requested to contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 7771530, @MerPolCC on Twitter, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, citing the reference number 21000505992.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to leave information anonymously. You can also submit anonymous information using their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.