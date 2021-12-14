After a car accident, a cyclist was brought to the hospital with injuries.

At 3.40 p.m. on Monday, December 13, emergency services were dispatched to East Road in Speke, near the Penketh Drive junction, following reports of a crash.

When Merseyside Police arrived, they discovered a guy on a bike who had been struck by a car.

The rider was injured in the incident and North West Ambulance Services was dispatched to the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital right away.

Around 4 p.m., police stopped the route between Penketh Drive and Speke Boulevard in the direction of Widnes.

Since then, the route has reopened to all traffic.

Anyone who observed the crash is being sought by Merseyside Police.

According to a spokeswoman, “At 3.40 p.m. today, we were informed about a road traffic collision between a car and a pedal cyclist on East Road in Halewood.

“The crash injured the male cyclist’s leg, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision should DM @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic and reference log 640 from December 13th.”