After a car accident, a 1-month-old baby sitting on his mother’s lap is ejected from the vehicle.

On Thursday, a one-month-old baby boy died in a deadly vehicle accident while traveling on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County. After the car collided into a semi-truck, the baby, who was sitting on a female passenger’s lap, was ejected from the vehicle.

At roughly 6:35 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the turnpike near mile marker 214, according to troopers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, another accident occurred in the southbound lanes before the automobile collided with the semi-truck. According to CBS station News 6 WKMG, as the semi-truck driver waited in the lane, a car driven by a 38-year-old motorist approached the halted semi-truck and failed to stop.

The automobile collided with the semi-truck, causing the baby to be flung from the vehicle. According to law enforcement officials, the 41-year-old mother was not wearing a seatbelt while driving with the baby on her lap.

The baby boy died as a result of his injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The mother was brought to the hospital in severe condition, and the father was also seriously injured in the accident. It’s unclear why the 38-year-old father didn’t brake before crashing into the semi-truck that was stopped.

According to trooper reports, the initial collision occurred early Thursday morning when another semi-truck lost control. According to WFTV Channel 9, the motorist hit a railing and caught fire shortly before 5 a.m. The semi-truck involved in the second incident had halted at the site before being rammed into by the 38-year-old father’s sedan, and officials began diverting traffic that was lining up behind the vehicle.

According to Lt. Kim Montes, the family from Los Angeles, California, had only recently relocated to Florida before losing their young baby in the accident.

According to News4JAX, the father told the authorities that the child was placed in a carrier backseat during the automobile ride.

When the infant became restless, the father said that his mother carried him and placed him on her lap to soothe him, according to Lt. Montes. There have been no charges filed in connection with the accident so far.

Florida law requires parents who are traveling with children to secure their infants in baby carriers or car seats that are installed into their vehicle.