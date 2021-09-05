After a canal towpath chase, cops apprehended a scrambler rider.

Police arrested a man after he was seen riding a scrambler bike recklessly on a canal towpath.

The bike was seen on a towpath near Wango Lane in Aintree, near the Leeds to Liverpool canal.

The scramble bike was heading towards Kirkby, police added, and was being ridden dangerously.

The man riding the scrambler was detained at the scene, and the bike, as well as cash and marijuana, was seized.

The individual was wanted by North Wales Police on suspicion of narcotics offences, according to a tweet posted on social media by Knowsley Police.

“Another male has joined the no motorcycle club today after Team KP spotted him riding dangerously along the canal tow route at Wango Lane heading towards Kirkby,” Knowsley Police said in a statement last night.

“He had no idea how excellent our police are at hide and seek,” she said. The bike Scambler has been seized. Cannabis has been seized. The money has been seized. North Wales Police are looking for you for drug distribution.”

The raid was part of Operation Brookdale, a police effort to combat the illegal usage of scrambler bikes across Merseyside.

Anyone with information regarding scrambler bike crime in Merseyside should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

