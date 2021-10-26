After a campaign, the community’s “essential oasis” was rescued.

Wavertree residents are ecstatic after the private sale of a “important” greenspace and community garden was halted.

Last Friday, half of Garmoyle Road Community Garden in Wavertree’s Dales district was put up for auction.

Residents and local politicians were concerned that a private sale would result in the garden being halved in size or walled off due to redevelopment limits imposed by Tree Protection Orders and new HMO regulations.

Fight to keep a ‘lifeline’ in the center of the community from being auctioned off.

Following a public campaign that drew support from local people, the Liverpool Labour Group, and city council leadership, campaigners have announced that the sale will no longer go place.

The block of land at 27 Garmoyle Road has been withdrawn from sale, according to letting brokers Red Rooves.

Both 27 and 29 Garmoyle Road are covered by the community garden.

Number 27 is a piece of land that is privately held. Since 2010, the land’s owner has permitted it to be used as a communal use place.

There is no one who owns the neighbouring plot at number 29.

Following the cancellation of the sale, number 27’s owner, whose family has owned the property for over 60 years, has stated that they are willing to offer the site for community use.

Laura Robertson-Collins, a Labour councillor for the Greenbank ward, was at the forefront of the battle to keep the garden as a communal place and not sell it.

“Councillors will now work with residents and council to determine the best approach to merge the two portions of this small land and guarantee it is available for community use as green space for residents in perpetuity,” she told The Washington Newsday.

Mayor Joanne Anderson has also offered support and assistance to ensure the community garden is preserved in perpetuity, according to Cllr Robertson-Collins.

Another key figure in the battle to save the community garden was Maggy Read, the leader of the citizens organization covering the Dales.

“The garden is within a tidy little triangle – the boundary of Smithdown Road, the,” she told The Washington Newsday.