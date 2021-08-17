After a café client swipes £100 from the tip jar and walks out, the owner is ‘overwhelmed.’

Deli Volare’s staff received a £100 surprise after a man walked out without paying his bill and took the tip jar as well.

A customer walked out of the café and restaurant on Lord Street in Southport with an unpaid bill, snatching the tip jar with £100 in it.

Since the incident on Friday, August 13, a local businessman and two other businesses have joined together to form a group that assists local businesses throughout the town, and have donated £100 to the Deli Volare workers.

On his way out of the restaurant, a man grabs the tip jar from the waiters.

Friends of Southport is a Facebook group that was created with the goal of giving back to the people of Southport. The club has grown to 1,200 members in just three weeks.

“The group is about giving back to the community, that is the whole concept,” Blake Maynard, 52, the club’s founder, told The Washington Newsday. So I figured that giving back to a local business would be in line with the group’s existing concept.”

Rather than charging businesses to market themselves to the group’s members, Blake asks businesses to reward the group’s members with gift cards and prizes.

Blake Maynard, a London-born businessman, formed the organization, which also includes Southport Piano Academy and Auto Services Bedford Road.

Onofrio Maimone, the owner of Deli Volare, told The Washington Newsday, “We are overwhelmed by the support, honestly.” We’re going to donate the most of it to charity. We won’t be able to keep everything. After all, it is the money of the employees, and they have elected to donate it to charity.

“We’re going to take a couple of days to pick which charities we’ll donate to. But I have a feeling they won’t keep everything!”

Merseyside Police is still looking for leads, and investigations are ongoing.

“It just defies belief that someone could go as low as stealing tips from a local business, who, like so many others in our community, has,” said Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher.

