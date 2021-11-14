After a cab explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, terror suspects were apprehended.

The guys, aged 21, 26, and 29, were arrested in the Kensington district of Liverpool, according to counter-terrorism police.

As Merseyside Police stopped the road, armed police were observed on Boaler Street, Molyneux Road, Cambria Street South, and Sutcliffe Street earlier today.

Counter Terrorism Police North West, situated inside Greater Manchester Police, is currently leading the inquiry.

“Officers in Merseyside have been informed,” stated Greater Manchester Police.