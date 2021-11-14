After a cab explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, one person was killed and another was injured.

Following a car explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, one person has been confirmed killed and another has been injured.

The investigation is currently being led by Counter Terrorism Police, with Merseyside Police assisting, however it has not yet been designated a terror event.

Emergency services have blocked off Liverpool Women’s, and the public has been warned to remain calm “but watchful.”

Emergency services have been called to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, and live updates are being provided.

While the investigation is ongoing, the hospital has been closed to all visitors.

Serena Kennedy, the chief constable of Merseyside Police, issued a statement.