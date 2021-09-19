After a cab accident in the city center, a teenager was rushed to the hospital.

After colliding with a cab in the city center tonight, a youngster was brought to the hospital.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, a male aged 18 or 19 years old was transported to hospital after colliding with a cab on the corner of Hanover Street and School Lane.

The injuries, which are believed to be a fractured collar bone, are determined to be non-life threatening.

A 23-year-old man was killed in a late-night vehicle accident.

The taxi remained at the site, which was also attended by two patrol cars and a matrix van.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.