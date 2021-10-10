After a bypass leak, people are left without water.

This morning, residents in Formby are waking up without water.

The water outage is thought to have been caused by a leak on the Formby Bypass.

Water is causing problems for residents all throughout town.

At 6:06 a.m. today, United Utilities posted on their incidents page.

“We’re currently investigating an issue in your region that may result in you having no water or a trickle coming out of your tap,” they stated.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have your taps running again as soon as possible.” We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about what’s causing the situation.” They posted again at 8.03 a.m., slightly under two hours later. “A leak on Formby Bypass has been detected and reported to us, affecting consumers in L37,” they stated.

“We went out to look into it and discovered that this is what’s causing some of you to have no water or only a trickle.”

“As soon as possible, our leakage engineers should be on the scene.” We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you, and we expect to have your taps running again shortly.”