After a bus driver passes out on the road, students are hailed as “big-time heroes” for their actions.

After a school bus driver passed out while driving on a rural road outside of St. James, Missouri, two pupils have been praised as “big-time heroes” for their actions.

According to the Associated Press, the school bus was on its regular route when it abruptly veered off the road, crashing through a fence and into a field. Tandon Baker, a seventh-grader, noticed the driver had passed out and acted quickly.

Tandon, 12, dashed to the front of the vehicle and shifted the gear into park with his foot on the brake. Emilee Williams, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, used her cellphone to dial 911 before reassuring the terrified but unharmed younger children.

Superintendent Tim Webster of the St. James School District praised the children’ actions, calling them heroes for reacting so quickly and calmly.

Webster described the scenario as “a really awful circumstance with some really big-time heroes that came out of it.”

Col. Eric Olson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol delivered proclamations from Gov. Mike Parson to Tandon and Emilee before the high school football game on Friday night.

Webster added, “I don’t think I’ve ever been so proud of two kids.” “Just to be able to act that fast and without self-interest. It takes a lot of guts for children to act like that when they are so young.”

St. James is a small town in central Missouri with a population of roughly 4,200 people. When the bus driver lost consciousness on the second day of courses in the new academic year, students from grade school to high school were coming home.

At least one barbed-wire fence was rolled through by the bus.

“There was a lot of open area ahead of the bus, so it would have probably continued,” Webster added. “About 100 yards distant, there was a wooded area.”

Tandon, described by Webster as a “very quiet youngster,” sprung from his seat.

“Tandon was able to sprint to the front of the bus, apply the brakes, and bring the bus to a controlled stop,” said Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Mitchell.

The majority of the 25 youngsters that remained aboard the bus were elementary school students. Despite the fact that they were unharmed, many were afraid, and Emilee responded to them after contacting 911, according to Mitchell.

"There were a lot of nervous tiny ones.