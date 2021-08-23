After a bunch of teenagers approached a homeless man, a woman was reduced to tears.

On Saturday, a mother from Bootle was moved to tears when she saw a group of teenagers approaching a homeless guy.

Maria Callaghan was waiting at a traffic light outside Lidl in Bootle when she spotted three teenage guys approaching a man outside the store.

Maria admitted to initially categorizing the guys, but she was taken aback when they appeared to converse with him and then hand him “money and food” from their backpacks.

Maria was moved to tears by the three boys’ good deeds, exclaiming that their parents should be “proud.”

“A little appreciation post for our younger generation:” she said on Facebook.

“Around 5.30 p.m. yesterday, I was at the Lidl lights. Outside the Lidl door, I noticed three teenage lads hanging out with a man who appeared to be begging or homeless.

“At first, I stereotyped these boys and thought to myself, ‘I hope they aren’t disturbing him,’ but as I watched, I observed that they were simply conversing with the man, and then they offered him money and food from their backpacks.

“I was moved to tears by how much of a good person these boys were becoming. Be proud if these are your sons! Because I would be if it was my son. “Excellent work.”

The post drew a lot of attention, and others were quick to respond.

“You only ever hear about the terrible ones – thankyou for sharing this x,” Lisa said.

“Itâ€TMs fantastic to read this,” Ruby wrote. We frequently only read about the things that young people get wrong.”