After a builders’ call, police shut down the road and evacuated the homeowners.

On Friday, August 20, police were summoned to a flat on Oprhan Drive, near Newsham Park, after chemicals were discovered.

The chemicals were discovered by builders, who reported them to the emergency services.

“We can confirm that emergency services are in Tuebrook today (Friday 20 August) after chemicals were discovered in a flat,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“We were summoned to Orphan Drive this morning after construction workers discovered chemicals.

“Officers and members of the MFRS are on the scene, and a limited number of local residents have been evacuated while investigations proceed. Please stay away from the immediate area.”