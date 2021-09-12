After a ‘bubbly’ schoolgirl, 7, dies, the family’s ‘sun goes out.’

Since her terrible death from a brain tumor, the family of a seven-year-old child says “the sun has gone out” of their lives.

Claudia Carrick, from Bootle, died in July, only four months after complaining of a sore throat and difficulties swallowing on February 11th.

Claudia’s mother, Alison, had scheduled a doctor’s appointment for her that afternoon, but she was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after losing her footing at school.

Doctors discovered fluid on her brain here, and the family was told she had an inoperable tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) a few days later.

Claudia’s death sparked a flood of poignant responses from throughout the city, with friends and family remembering her as a “bubbly” and “kind-hearted little girl.”

The family plans to participate in the Walk of Hope this month to raise money for Brain Tumour Research UK in her honor.

Claudia’s twin brother Robin, who she referred to as her “soul mate,” came up with the concept for the run, which will take place in Sefton Park on September 25.

“We wanted it to symbolize something about Claudia, so we were thinking about what we might do,” Claudia’s aunt Jayne, 44, told The Washington Newsday.

“There will be one kilometer for each year of her life. That seemed like something that would also honor Claudia.”

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of earning £1,000 for Brain Tumour Research UK.

Jayne explained that the family’s grief over losing Claudia so unexpectedly and at such a young age has prompted them to raise money for the charity in order to help prevent another child from suffering the same fate.

“It’s like the sun has gone out, that’s the only way I can describe it,” Jayne added.

“She was a happy-go-lucky child who was always up for a good time and had a wicked sense of humour.”

Claudia’s family spent the final days of her life with her. “The summary has come to an end.”