After a brutal attack at McDonald’s, a teen with special needs suffers a broken jaw.

An 18-year-old college student was attacked and battered with a chair by a gang of boys inside a fast-food restaurant last week, leaving him with a broken jaw, according to authorities in Birmingham, England.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, Ansel Causer was waiting for his younger brother in the McDonald’s in Lower Parade, Sutton Coldfield, when he was attacked by several lads, one of whom was suspected to be wearing brass knuckles, according to the Birmingham Mail.

“The 18-year-old was hit in the face and had a chair thrown at him after being approached by around four or five youngsters who fled the restaurant after the attack,” a West Midlands Police spokesman said.

“At this time, we believe it was a targeted attack,” she continued.

Tracey Causer, Causer’s 52-year-old mother, said her son, who has special needs, witnessed a “white” boy come in with two or three others previous to the attack.

“This white child and another Asian youngster came past him and asked, ‘Are you good?’” Sutton’s Defence Estate’s Tracey explained.

Ansel was then allegedly hit with a chair from behind by one of the boys. According to Tracey, no one helped him as the thing continued to attack him.

“And then another one came from behind and hit him in the face, he doesn’t know how many times. “I’m not sure how it came to a halt,” the mother stated.

After the attack, the lads fled, and Ansel called his elder brother, who told Tracey that “something happened” and that Ansel was at the fast-food establishment.

“When I arrived, I noticed all the flashing police cars… Ansel appeared pale and surprised. At the right side of his mouth, he was bleeding profusely. Tracey observed, “I could tell his cheek was swelled.”

“’Mom, I think my tooth is gone,’ he remarked. ‘Mom, I heard they used a knuckle duster,’ my younger kid said after I put my hand in his mouth. ‘Come on, let’s go to the hospital,’ I urged,” she said.

Ansel was admitted to Good Hope Hospital because he had a broken jaw. He was then told to proceed to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he had emergency surgery the night of the event.

“They described all the surgical procedures at the [Queen Elizabeth].” Because of the three breaks, he’d need three plates. It was something they were discussing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.