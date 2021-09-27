After a brief warmth, Liverpool is prepared for a week of rain.

The Met Office has projected that Liverpool would be drenched for the next week.

It comes after a week of record-breaking temperatures, with highs of 22°C in Liverpool.

On Monday, however, the weather took a turn for the worse, with rain showers anticipated by the Met Office as the start of autumnal weather.

“A low pressure system to the north of the UK will dominate during the start of this period, bringing heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms for all,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“Following that, other low pressure systems will hit the UK, notably in the northwest.

“This will bring organized bands of rain, some of which will be heavy, alternating with colder and showery periods, as well as occasional sunny spells.

“Temperatures will most likely be somewhat below average for this time of year at the beginning of the period, but will gradually rise to around average later.”

This is Liverpool’s week-by-week weather prediction.

Monday:

Showers and overcast will continue into the evening and night, with the south of the region being drier with longer clear periods.

It’s breezy along the seaside, especially in the mornings. I’m much cooler than I’ve been lately. The minimum temperature is 8 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday:

Cloudy and rainy beginning in the middle of the morning and continuing throughout the day, especially in the north of the region.

Along the seaside, it’s breezy with some gusts, and it’s cool. The maximum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius.

For the week of Wednesday to Friday, the forecast is as follows:

On Wednesday, expect a mix of sunshine and rain. More showers are expected on Thursday and Friday, with some of them becoming heavy and thunderous.

Throughout the duration, it has been windy and cooler.