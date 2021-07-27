After a brief time on Loose Women, Kelly Brook confesses she “didn’t like it.”

Kelly Brook has expressed her dissatisfaction with her role as a panelist on Loose Women.

After disagreeing with co-stars and receiving poor feedback from fans, the model joined the ITV daytime show in 2018, but resigned later that year.

Kelly claimed that the audience didn’t like her because she was the “childless, glamorous one” during her time on the show.

“The problem with Loose Women is that the panel can’t all have the same opinion,” Kelly told MailOnline.

“I was always the childless, attractive one on that show. It was a complete failure.

“Most of the folks watching at home have kids, and I didn’t have the same life as that audience.

“I knew I’d always be the odd man out.

“I felt like there was a lot of negativity directed towards me. When I got off the air, I’d hop on Twitter to check what people were saying about me.

“I wasn’t a fan of Loose Women. I tried it out, but I didn’t care for it, and I don’t think the audience did either.”

Loose Women has undergone a number of adjustments in the last several months.

Andrea McLean said in November that she would be quitting the show after 13 years to focus on her new membership website.

Saira Khan stepped down on January 3 of this year, and Frankie Bridge took her position.

Following Andrea’s departure, Charlene White took over as the show’s regular anchor presenter.