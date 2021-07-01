After a brief pause, rescue attempts at the scene of the Miami apartment building collapse have resumed.

The mayor announced that rescue attempts at the scene of a partially collapsed Florida apartment building had restarted, almost 15 hours after they were paused due to concerns about the remaining structure’s integrity.

Mayor Charles Burkett of Surfside stated he had no idea why the search had been restarted. Crews were previously removed from the rubble pile after noticing growing fissures and up to a foot of movement in a major column.

Soon after search efforts resumed, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted, “Finding missing loved ones continues to remain at the center of our operations.”

The halt dashed hopes of discovering anyone alive in the rubble a week after the skyscraper fell.

President Joe Biden and first wife Jill Biden visited the damaged town near Miami on the day of the rescue operations.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South beachside complex collapsed, killing at least 18 people and leaving 145 more missing.

Hundreds of search-and-rescue workers have combed the rubble for signs of life, but no one has been saved since the fall occurred.

During a briefing, Mr. Biden remarked, “This is life and death.” “We can accomplish it; simply doing what needs to be done by everyone makes a difference.”

“In the days and months ahead, there will be a lot of pain, fear, and sorrow, as well as the need for psychological help. As a result, we’re not leaving.”

After personnel found additional expansions in fissures they had been monitoring, rescue efforts were suspended. They also noticed 6 to 12 inches of movement in a big column hanging from the structure in the underground parking garage, which might fall and damage support columns, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky.

They also noted movement in the debris pile and mild movement in certain concrete floor slabs, which he said could lead to the building’s further disintegration.

Mr Biden tried to console family members at a private meeting with them, drawing on his own grieving experiences. (This is a brief piece.)