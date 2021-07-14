After a brief illness, Liverpool nightclub DJ ‘Double Decks Dave’ passed away.

DJ who is well-known and well-liked – dubbed “After suffering a stroke, Double Decks Dave, a regular in Liverpool nightclubs, died unexpectedly in hospital.

Dave Humphrey went to the hospital on June 30 after complaining of dizziness, but his health worsened, and he died in an intensive care unit 10 days later.

His death has shocked his family, friends, and the DJ community in the city. The 50-year-old was set to marry his girlfriend Kelly, and his death has shocked his family, friends, and the DJ community in the city.

The Barclays banker was a regular at Popworld, Flares, Rubber Soul, and other busy Mathew Street clubs, having performed in the city for decades.

He is the father of three children, ages 23, 18, and seven years.

Kelly Dolan, 30, a partner, told the ECHO: “Dave was your normal fella; he was all about the dad dances and dad jokes, and he would try to cheer up anyone who was sad.

“I’m still reeling from it all, and I’m afraid I’ll forget what he sounds like.

“It feels like we might be waking up from a bad dream; it’s still extremely raw.”

Dave was a close friend of fellow DJ Andy Stamp, 65, lovingly known as the “Diamond Geezer,” who died of coronavirus in April of last year.

The Walton resident, 50, died of a thrombotic stroke and several blood clots.

Dave began to feel dizzy at the end of June, then collapsed with a stroke in the hospital triage, before having a subsequent seizure and his health rapidly deteriorating.

He became paralyzed on his right side, and despite his best efforts to give his family thumbs up when they saw him, he was plainly very weak.

Friends said Dave had made a promise to go on a planned vacation in three weeks when he became unwell, and that he attempted to be cheerful until the end.

Pal Ian Roach stated, ” “Dave was well-liked, lots of personality, and a hard worker.

“He worked for 15 years at Barclays Bank after working at HMV on Lord Street.

"He'd been a DJ for a long time and would always keep if he was having a bad day.