After a break-in, potentially lethal medications were stolen from vets.

A break-in at a vets in Liverpool resulted in the theft of a huge number of potentially dangerous medications as well as cash.

On Friday morning, officers were dispatched to Medivets on Green Lane in Mossley Hill in response to reports of a theft that had occurred overnight.

Merseyside Police have issued a public call for information, stating that human intake of the narcotics “may have catastrophic or lethal consequences.”

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “We’re looking for leads after medications were stolen from a veterinary surgeon’s office in Mossley Hill on Friday, October 29.

“Officers were dispatched to Medivets on Green Lane at around 8.10 a.m. after receiving information that unknown suspects had obtained entry overnight and stolen a considerable quantity of narcotics and cash. The search for the medications that were stolen is still ongoing.

“To discover those responsible, authorities are conducting CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations, and officers are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.”

“It’s critical that whoever stole these medications understands that human ingestion can have significant or fatal consequences,” Detective Inspector Debbie Tipton said.

“Similarly, if you have any knowledge about who was responsible or have been offered any stolen medications, please come forward right away and we will make sure the person or persons responsible are brought to justice.

“Please notify us if you spotted someone acting suspiciously in the vicinity, or if you captured their image or description on CCTV, dashcam, or other devices.”