After a brawl in Nan’s kitchen, a man left a friend covered in blood.

After a brawl in his grandmother’s home, a man left his friend’s head dripping with blood.

Jake Kelly, 27, of Latimer Street, Vauxhall, broke an LFC mug over Mark Duncalf’s head after an arranged meeting in April last year, according to the court.

Kelly’s nan had been concerned about the men’s friendship and had arranged for them both to meet at her house to settle their issues.

Prosecutor Ken Grant told Liverpool Crown Court that while both men were at the property in Notre Dame Close, Everton, Mr Duncalf began looking through his friend’s phone, which resulted in the violent altercation.

Duncalf told police that Kelly head butted him in the kitchen and that a scuffle occurred, during which Kelly picked up a Liverpool FC mug and received a strike to the head.

Mr Grant told the court that when police arrived at the property, they discovered the victim “soaked in blood and definitely in need of medical help as he had a big gash to the back of his head that was gushing heavily.”

“They saw blood on the floor and in the living room, as well as a smashed bottle of red wine with the contents spilled on the ceiling – evident indicators of a violent disturbance,” he continued.

“The defendant was discovered in the living room. He had facial cuts and swelling, and his clothing was soaked in blood, and he was under the effect of alcohol.

“When the officers asked if Kelly’s grandmother, Anita Cavanagh, had any injuries, she indicated she had been bitten on the hand, and Kelly became enraged. ‘Is he still here?’ he exclaimed, leaping to his feet and sprinting at one of the constables who sought to stop him by seizing his arms.”

Kelly escaped and dashed into the corridor, where the other cop was waiting. Kelly was hauled to the ground, but resisted being handcuffed and defied commands to calm down.

“Don’t touch me or I’ll bite your finger off,” he warned one officer, according to Mr Grant.

He was spitting and biting as he shouted threats. “The summary has come to an end.”