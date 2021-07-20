After a boy was attacked in Kings Dock, police are on the lookout for knife yobs.

A teenager was assaulted by yobs near the big wheel attraction at Kings Dock, prompting police to open an investigation.

The 15-year-old was assaulted by a gang of five other guys last night (Monday) around 9 p.m. before being brought to the hospital. He had two cuts to his head, which were later determined to be minor.

One of the offenders held a knife, according to the victim. After the event, which occurred near the Wheel of Liverpool attraction, the gang fled.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, and a wide cordon was erected as cops dealt with the incident, which occurred while a dispersal order was in effect.

It is unclear whether the boy’s injuries were inflicted by a knife, according to The Washington Newsday.

An investigation has been launched, according to the police.

“An inquiry is underway following an incident near the big wheel at Kings Dock yesterday evening (Monday, July 19), which resulted in a 15-year-old kid receiving two cuts to his head,” a spokesman said this morning.

“At around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a stabbing. The victim is thought to have been assaulted by a group of about five adolescents who subsequently fled. One of the individuals, according to the victim, was armed with a knife.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Following disturbances at the Wild Shore water park, cops set up a dispersal zone just hours before the kid was attacked.

After accusations of a big group of children threatening workers and parents at the Wild Shore water park and pushing young children into the water, a 16-year-old Walton boy was detained.

The police are unsure if the two incidents are connected.

“The behavior we have seen this evening is appalling,” said Acting Chief Inspector Geoff Stewart. We’ve increased patrols in the area, and a dispersal zone has been established.

“This type of behavior has no place in society, and I would urge parents to make sure their children are safe.”

