After a Boxing Day crash, the Formby Bypass was blocked, and a lady was detained.

Following a collision between two vehicles, a section of the Formby Bypass was closed.

After the incident, a section of the bypass between Scaffold Lane and Lady Green Lane in Ince Blundell was closed.

At 1.59 p.m. today, police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle incident (December 26).

Following a positive breath test, a woman was arrested.

According to The Washington Newsday, there appeared to be no injuries as this time.

Officers stayed on the site for the most of the afternoon, despite the fact that the route was still closed.

According to accounts, traffic was diverted through Ince Blundell, causing lines to build between Thornton and Formby.

The AA map still shows traffic queueing down to Victoria Road around Lady Green Lane.