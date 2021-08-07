After a bouncer spots a knife, a man is chased through the city streets.

After a doorman in Liverpool city centre noticed someone with a knife, a 25-year-old man was detained.

On Saturday about 12.15 a.m., a doorman at a venue on Seel Street reported seeing a man with a knife to a police patrol.

According to Merseyside Police, the individual attempted to flee but was apprehended quickly by authorities. On suspicion of possessing a bladed article, a 25-year-old male from West Derby was arrested.

Officers also discovered a knife in a Parr Street courtyard a short distance away.

At around 4 a.m. today, door personnel at Empire Bar on Westfield Street in St Helens reported that a man was in possession of a knife.

Patrols arrived and discovered a Huyton man, 19, in possession of a lock knife. On suspicion of possessing a bladed article, he was seized and arrested.

Both males have been arrested and will be interrogated by police.

“These two arrests this morning illustrate that we will never stand by and allow people to carry knives and endanger their own and others’ safety,” Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty said.

“Thankfully, the arrests were made and the weapons were retrieved before they could be used to terrorize and hurt people. I’d like to thank the door staff for alerting police so that these blades could be removed from our streets as quickly as possible.

“Throughout the weekend, our officers will be on patrol across Merseyside to ensure that people can enjoy themselves safely and without fear of violence. Our message to the small number of people who believe they can carry a knife is that it is just not worth the risk: it will only be a matter of time before you are arrested.

“We will continue to work diligently with companies and the general public to keep Merseyside’s bars, clubs, and venues safe. We can make our streets safer with the public’s aid, and I would encourage anyone with knowledge concerning knife crime to contact us. Send us information, and we’ll take action.”

Anyone with information on either the event or the knife crime should contact the police.