After a botched circumcision, a toddler dies; his baby brother is in intensive care.

Following botched circumcisions on both children earlier this week, a 2-year-old boy died in Australia, while his younger brother underwent emergency surgery.

The two toddlers were transported to Armadale Hospital’s emergency department Tuesday evening following unsuccessful circumcisions at a medical clinic in Perth, Western Australia (WA), according to The Guardian.

According to 7NEWS.com.au, the older brother was declared dead on arrival, while his 7-month-old sister was transported to Perth Children’s Hospital in Nedlands for emergency surgery.

The official cause of death for the 2-year-old was not revealed, and it was unknown what ailments he and his sibling incurred as a result of the circumcisions.

According to the site, the surviving youngster was treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit and has already been discharged.

According to the local daily The West Australian, authorities in WA later stated that the death was not considered suspicious.

WAtoday quoted Chris Dawson, the state’s police commissioner, as saying, “There are no suspicious circumstances – this medical treatment took place at an authorized medical facility.”

Dawson also claimed that he had “no information to suggest that there’s anything untoward in terms of criminal conduct or anything like that” in the case, which he called “extremely unfortunate.”

The loss of the kid, according to WA Premier Mark McGowan, was “shocking and terrible.”

“I don’t know why, and I don’t know what happened, but it’s simply a terrible, awful tragedy,” the governor said.

The death was initially investigated by WA police’s homicide squad, but the case has now been turned over to the coronial investigation section.

A report for the coroner would be prepared by the police.

Due to secrecy under the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRC), a federal regulatory body, was unable to comment on whether the medical facility in Gosnells involved in the event was being examined.

The AHPRC and the Medical Board of Australia, on the other hand, said they were aware of the situation and offered their condolences to the family, according to a spokeswoman.

According to The Guardian, circumcision is prohibited in public hospitals in Australia unless it is medically necessary. However, a general practitioner can do the operation in a private facility.

According to reports, the medical treatment is only performed on a very small number of people for medical reasons. The surgery is frequently done for family, cultural, and religious reasons, according to the Royal Australasian College of Physicians.