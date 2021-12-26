After a body was retrieved from the lake in a Boxing Day tragedy, emergency services were called to the site.

The scene of a man’s death in Walton Hall Park has been preserved by the emergency services.

After the man was taken from the water this morning, police Community Support Officers are among those watching over a lake in the park.

As investigations into the Boxing Day tragedy continue, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service has set up a tent on the scene.

Following reports that a body had been discovered in the water of a lake at the park just before 9 a.m., an air ambulance crew landed in the park and police patrols were dispatched.

The man was pulled from the water and given CPR, but he died on the site.

An investigation is presently underway, according to Merseyside Police, and CCTV and witness inquiries are being conducted.