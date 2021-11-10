After a boat collides with a bridge, trains are canceled and rail lines are ‘closed.’

A boat’striking’ the Flintshire Bridge in Connah’s Quay prompted coastguard and lifeguard rescue crews from Wirral and Flintshire to respond at around 2.14 a.m. today.

The Hawarden railway bridge in Shotton, however, was hit, according to rescue personnel and police.

A 20-foot sailboat was seen beneath the bridge with its mast jammed and leaning 45 degrees to the port, with one passenger on board, while a man’s jaw was fractured after being repeatedly kicked by a gang outside McDonald’s.

Flintshire Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said: “The team climbed to the top of the bridge and communicated with the skipper, who indicated that he was well and that no medical treatment was required.

“The skipper was successfully transported to their lifeboat and landed back ashore at Connah’s Quay pier by the Flint RNLI.

“Flint ILB arrived on the scene, and our OiC and ILB helm devised a strategy for dealing with the yacht.

“Both agreed that it would be preferable to wait for the tide to recede in the hopes of freeing the vessel from beneath the bridge.

“The tide eventually dropped low enough to save the craft from its perilous situation.

“The lifeboat team took it under tow and returned it to Connah’s Quay, where it was made safe.”

However, the event has created delays on train lines, including those that travel into and out of Wirral.

According to Transport for Wales, the 9.34am Bidston to Wrexham General train has been delayed by about an hour and will now depart at 10.31am.

In addition, the 9.34 a.m. Wrexham General to Bidston train will depart at 10.30 a.m.

At 6 a.m., Transport for Wales sent the following update: “All lines between Buckley and Shotton are closed due to a boat hitting with a bridge. On all routes, train service through these stations may be disrupted.

“The 6.32am Wrexham General to Bidston due 7.29am; 7.29am Wrexham Central to Bidston due 8.30; 7.31am Bidston to Wrexham General due 8.29am; and the 8.33am Bidston to Wrexham General scheduled 9.31am services have all been cancelled so far.

“Buses were,” the summary concludes.”