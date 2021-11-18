After a black scorpion snuck under her blanket and stung her, the woman died.

The incident occurred in Chiredzi’s Ndali neighborhood on Tuesday night. Flora Munorwei, 48, was sleeping outside with her husband to catch some fresh air when the scorpion crept under her blanket and bit her, according to The Herald.

The victim awoke with great agony in her left shoulder and discovered that she had been stung by a deadly black scorpion.

Her health quickly deteriorated, yet she was able to reawaken members of her family.

They exterminated the scorpion and wheelbarrowed the woman to a clinic. According to Zim Eye, the woman died two hours later while seeking treatment.

Doctors confirmed there was a black mark on her shoulder where she had been stung by the scorpion. Her body was then transported to a different hospital for an autopsy, the results of which are still unknown.

Serious problems from scorpion bites are particularly common in children and the elderly. Intense pain, numbness, and swelling are common scorpion sting symptoms, whereas widespread venom symptoms include trouble breathing, sweating, high blood pressure, rapid heart rate, and muscle twitching.

Those who live in scorpion-infested areas might avoid coming into contact with them by taking precautions such as avoiding storing firewood against their house, clearing mounds of pebbles surrounding the house, cutting plants, and keeping the grass mowed. They should also inspect clothing, boots, and gloves that have been stored for a long time before using them, and weatherstripping should be installed around doors and windows.

In Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, at least three people were killed and more than 450 others were stung by scorpions last week. Due to strong thunderstorms in the area, the predatory arachnids were reportedly washed into the streets and homes. Residents were advised not to travel to hilly areas during the swarm since scorpions frequently seek sanctuary at higher elevations to avoid the harsh weather.