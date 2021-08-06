After a bizarre toilet fire, a brave son saves his blind mother’s life.

When their bathroom fan caught fire, a blind mother and her family were saved by her little son, she said.

When the bizarre fire started in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday 5), Natalie Melling was sleeping with her partner and baby.

Tyler, her autistic nine-year-old son, had been the only one awake at the family’s Wavertree house.

“We were all in bed sleeping, and my youngest kid, Tyler, was watching TV downstairs,” Natalie told The Washington Newsday.

“Because he has autism, his sleeping schedule is completely out of control now that school is off.

‘Mum mum, I can smell fire!’ he exclaimed as he ran up the stairs.

Natalie stated that she got up and headed downstairs to the location where smoke was coming from under the family bathroom door.

“As soon as I opened the bathroom door, flames burst forth.”

“My entire bathroom was engulfed in flames.”

The 33-year-old mother called out to her spouse, who began dousing the flames with buckets of water.

Tyler, she said, led her and her one-year-old kid out of the house to safety after the house filled with smoke.

“We were stuck because it was one o’clock in the morning and we had nowhere to go,” she explained. We were forced to sit on the doorstep for five hours as the smoke cleared.

“The fire alarms had not been activated. I’m waiting for the Toxteth fire department to arrive and speak with me. They’ll replace all of my alarms and double-check that everything is in working order.

“I spoke with the electrician the day before yesterday. He explained that when you have an old fan for a long period, dust accumulates in it. So everything appears to be very clean from the outside, but you must remove the vent.

“When he pulled the tube out, he said I had a shower at 10 p.m., went to bed, and the fan stays on for two minutes after the light is turned off since I had a shower around 10 p.m.

“He thinks there was a spark there.”

