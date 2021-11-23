After a birthday booze and drug binge, a ‘dangerous’ man goes on a horrifying rampage.

As he went on a ‘rampage’ threatening many people, a man left a trail of destruction.

Ryan Brennan, of Waterside, Appleton in Warrington, had been drinking and using illegal substances with his partner on Thursday, August 19, in anticipation of his birthday the next day.

The 39-year-old then awoke early on Friday, August 20, and drove away in the family car, a Nissan Juke.

Brennan was involved in a crash with a Volkswagen Polo on Capesthorne Road a short time later, at 6.23 a.m.

Brennan is accused of ramming his car into the rear of the victim’s VW Polo in a fit of rage.

Following the collision, he exited his vehicle and brandished a knife at the Polo’s driver.

In an attempt to flee the scene, he threatened other motorists with the knife, demanding that they hand over their vehicles to him.

While some of the victims were able to flee, Brennan was successful in stealing a black BMW from a 54-year-old woman who was visiting the nearby post office.

He then drove the stolen car down Poplars Avenue before hitting with a fence near Toll Bar Road, just missing a man out for a stroll with his dog.

Brennan then fled the scene on foot, threatening cops with a knife before being apprehended on Warrington’s Winwick Road.

On Monday, November 22, the 39-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was also given a three-year driving prohibition, which will start when he is released from prison.

Brennan has previously pled guilty to charges such as hazardous driving, threats to kill, affray, aggravated vehicle theft, and driving without a license or insurance.

“This was an extraordinarily horrific ordeal for all those involved,” Detective Constable Leah Greenacre, the case’s lead officer, said after the sentencing: “I applaud Brennan’s guilty plea.”

“He’s certainly a threat.””

