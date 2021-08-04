After a bird leaves her dripping with blood, a woman believes she has lost her eye.

A bird attacked a woman while she was eating breakfast, leaving her drenched in blood.

Debbie Jones, 55, was having a calm breakfast in a Burleigh Heads cafe when a bird landed on the table. Debbie was born in Liverpool and moved to Queensland, Australia, in 1999.

Before the bird pecked her in the eye, the 55-year-old, who works in national sales for Supreme Caravans, decided to offer it some toast.

“I was out enjoying breakfast when a bird landed on my table, so I fed it some bread and turned to eat, and the little b***** went straight for my eye,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“I was taken aback and raised my hand to my eye, blood streaming down my face.

“I just dashed to my car and drove to the hospital.”

Debbie’s eye was rinsed out, she was given a tetanus and antibiotic injection, and she was sent on her way with an eye patch that made her “feel like a pirate.”

Doctors said the bird’s beak was centimetres away from inflicting her major injury, yet she escaped the ordeal with no serious injuries.

“I thought I’d lost my eye,” Debbie explained. But, to be honest, it’s going well now.

“I forgot it was swooping season here, and they get fairly aggressive,” says the narrator.

Despite the incident, she said she would feed the birds again, albeit with a bit more caution.

Her uncle still resides in Wavertree, but her mother, brother, and children are all in Australia.