After a bird flies into the engine of a Spirit Airlines plane in New Jersey, it catches fire.

After a “big bird” dove into one of the plane’s engines during takeoff, a Spirit Airlines flight from Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale caught fire.

Around 5.49 p.m. Saturday, the incident occurred as flight 3044 was preparing to depart from the Atlantic City International Airport.

The flight captain slammed the brakes and brought the plane to a stop shortly after the bird impacted the engine and caused considerable damage, according to WPVI. As the plane came to a halt, he quickly ordered a passenger evacuation.

Passengers were spotted exiting the airplane on a slide as the engine engulfed in flames. According to NBC News, the evacuation slides are used in emergency scenarios as per conventional airline safety requirements.

The plane’s 102 passengers were successfully evacuated by the crew. Two persons, however, received minor injuries, according to officials.

The governor of New Jersey later confirmed the safe evacuation of all passengers in a tweet.

All passengers were returned to the airport and given a complete refund. According to the site, the airline said in a statement that “our guests will receive full refunds, a future travel voucher, and the option of flying to Fort Lauderdale on another plane tonight.”

As the jet taxied down the runway, videos and photographs of the incident were uploaded on social media, showing a cloud of black smoke emerging from one of the engines.

The airlines noted, “We thank our crew for addressing the situation immediately and safely.”

The airport was closed for several hours after the incident to allow for an investigation. The fire was put out by the rescue crew, but the jet was left stranded on the runway for further examination.

A joint investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board was also conducted into the accident.

Wildlife or bird strikes have increased dramatically over the years, according to an FAA assessment, and represent a significant hazard to human lives and aviation safety. According to the agency, the number of strikes has climbed from 1,800 in 1990 to 16,000 in 2018.

A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport earlier this year when one of its engines caught fire mid-flight. All of the crew members and passengers were able to safely exit the plane with no injuries.