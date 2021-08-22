After a bird became trapped in a building in Liverpool, the road was closed.

An attempt to save a stranded seagull resulted in the closure of a road in Liverpool this morning.

Park Lane, on the outskirts of the Baltic Triangle, was closed by fire crews at 10.30 a.m.

Their efforts were focused on Essex House, which is located directly across from the Nordic Church, and where the bird was said to be stranded behind an aerial.

After a large Mersey search operation, a hero ‘pulls a man to safety.’

The RSPCA and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were collaborating to free the bird.

Two fire engines were on the scene, with photos showing a ladder against the building and a firefighter on the roof.