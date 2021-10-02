After a bike chase across the estate, a gunman opens fire outside a popular tavern.

After a spectacular bike chase through a Kirkby estate, a gunman opened fire outside a popular pub.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, emergency services were dispatched to Sapphire Drive in Towerhill, near The Windmill bar.

A frantic bike chase across the estate resulted in a number of bullets being fired, according to witnesses.

More: A dog’s body was discovered put into a bag at a Sainsbury’s shop.

Before a gunman fired shots, a man on a bike was reported to be being trailed by two other men on bikes.

The males involved were all dressed in black clothing and were reportedly seen outside the pub by a number of customers.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Merseyside Police issued a statement saying, “We are looking for information after allegations of shots being fired in Tower Hill this evening” (Friday 1 October).

“Just after 8.40 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sapphire Drive, near The Windmill bar.

“Before the bullets were fired, a male on a bike was being chased by two other individuals, both on bikes.

“After that, the males, who were apparently dressed in black attire, fled the scene.”

Officers are still on the site, conducting CCTV, forensic, and witness investigations, as well as providing comfort to the surrounding population.

“We are at the very early stages of this inquiry, and we are want to speak to any witnesses or anyone with any information,” Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said.

“We know there were a number of individuals in and around the Windmill pub at the time of the event since this is a residential area.

“I urge anyone who knows what happened or may have even witnessed the incident to come forward and tell us what they know.

“Please check your CCTV, dashcam, or other devices if you see someone fleeing and come forward.

“While no injuries have been reported, firing a gun in a residential area is certainly a reckless and hazardous act that could have resulted in tragedy in the heart of the Tower Hill community.

“So, if you know anything, please tell us, and we’ll take steps to find and bring those who are responsible to justice.”

“The summary comes to an end.”