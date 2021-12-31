After a bike attack, the doctor “doesn’t feel comfortable” walking alone.

A doctor who was hit by a fast-moving bike on the sidewalk “doesn’t feel comfortable” walking alone.

The doctor, who prefers to be addressed by her first name, was walking down Upper Duke Street in Liverpool when she was struck from behind by a speeding rider.

Dr. Ebtisam’s hand was fractured and her nasal cartilage was damaged, leaving her wounded and bruised.

Dr. Ebtisam had to drive herself to A&E after being told by bystanders that it would be faster than calling an ambulance.

The 51-year-old Southport doctor now claims she is afraid to go alone, and she wonders if the incident was “intentional.”

“I’m pretty astonished,” she told The Washington Newsday. How did he get so close to me? How did he manage to avoid me? Sometimes I wonder if he did it on purpose.

“I can’t think of anything else.” I’m shocked by everything that’s happened; I never expected something like this to happen.

“I’m afraid for my life now.” I don’t feel secure walking on the street anymore.” Dr. Ebtisam stated that she was walking when she felt something hit her from behind, knocking her face-first to the ground.

“I was completely taken aback,” she stated. I was in tears because of the pain. He didn’t even apologize, and he didn’t have the decency to contact an ambulance or the cops to admit his mistake.

“There were two women walking by who said he didn’t do it on purpose, which I find quite unsettling.” Is it customary for someone to ride their bike at a high rate and rear-end people?” They refused to contact the cops when I requested them to.

“This comment caused me a great deal of distress.”

An spectator advised Dr. Ebtisam to return home because the ambulance would take too long, but the doctor could already see she had fractured her hand.

“When this happened, no one appeared to care, and I had to make my way to A&E on my own, hobbling and cradling my broken, hurting hand,” she claimed.

