After a bike accident, a 24-year-old man with a “golden heart” is named after him.

Callum Ferns, a man regarded as the “kindest soul” who unfortunately died in a motorcycle accident, has been identified locally.

On August 5, about 7 p.m., the 24-year-old was killed in a car accident on Wigg Island in Runcorn.

He was transferred to Halton Hospital, where he was treated by paramedics including a land and air ambulance, but he died soon after.

The hospital was also visited by police.

In today’s tributes, Callum was described as a man with a “golden heart” who would “always look out for others.”

“Woke up today praying it was a horrible dream and all the sadness would go away, but I never in a million years thought I’d be saying goodbye to such a significant part of all of our lives,” one young woman wrote in a touching tribute.

“I can’t tell you how much you meant to everyone; you were the sweetest soul on the planet who never failed to brighten someone’s day; you simply wanted to see other people do good in the same way you did.

“Life will never be the same without you; you always said that if you died riding, you died doing what you loved, even though the sadness we all feel will never go away.

“We will all miss you terribly and adore you for the rest of our lives, Callum. Rest in peace.”

Others paid their tribute to “Cal,” who was also known as “Dingy.”

“Can’t believe what I’ve just been woken up to, Cal Ferns, you’re going to be missed by everyone lad heart of gold always lookin’ out for everyone thinkin’ of the family, Rest in Peace, Cal Ferns, you’re going to be missed by everyone lad heart of gold always lookin’ out for everyone thinkin’ of the family,” one man said.

“Ride in Paradise,” as the song goes.

“Every ounce of love and strength goes to yous, rest in peace cal,” another person said to the deceased’s family.

A large number of people conveyed their condolences to the deceased family.

“It’s so awful to hear,” one person commented. R. I.P., our prayers are with the family,” one person wrote, while another said, “So very sad, thinking about all his family and friends.”

“Fly high dingy bro too fine for this world lad,” one poster wrote in the comments section of The Washington Newsday website.

Another person stated Callum’s extended family was in “complete shock and despair” as a result of the incident.

