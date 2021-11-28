After a big cycling change over lockdown, every driver was issued a warning.

During the coronavirus lockdowns, many began cycling on roads as a way to get their regular exercise.

In the first few months of the pandemic, online orders for Brompton bikes, the UK’s largest bike maker, soared fivefold, while the number of people cycling and total kilometres cycled increased by well over 100 percent.

However, the avalanche of bikers on the roads creates new issues for both riders and cars, many of whom are unfamiliar with sharing potentially dangerous settings.

As part of a £338 million Department for Transport programme to promote cycling and walking, potential modifications to the Highway Code would offer walkers and cyclists increased protections and priority over automobiles on UK roads.

The AA issued a caution to drivers to keep cyclists safe on the roads, outlining how cars may and should share the road with bikes.

Many of the same laws apply to cyclists as they do to other road users, such as stopping at red lights.

Other road users, such as car and truck drivers, should treat cyclists similarly to other vehicles in many ways.

According to the Highway Code, cyclists, motorcyclists, and horse riders should be allowed as least as much distance as you would while overtaking a car.

On a roundabout, you must also give way to cyclists approaching from the right, just as you would to other cars.

Hold back instead of trying to pass a bike turning right, just like you would with other cars.

At night, you should also lower your headlights for bikers to keep them and you safe.

However, there are numerous differences in how you, as a driver of a motor vehicle, should operate in the presence of bicycles.

The Highway Code, for example, enables you to pass a bike even if there is a solid white line in the middle of the road, but only if the cyclist is traveling at less than 10 miles per hour.

To keep everyone safe, here are some other variations in how you should regard cyclists:

Giving bikers space is one of the most crucial aspects of sharing the road with them.