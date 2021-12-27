After a ‘best day’ with his hero Jamie Carragher, a man’s 365-day challenge is coming to a conclusion.

A man from Liverpool is nearing the end of a 365-day running challenge in which he ran 5 kilometers every day for a year.

David Fitzgerald has run in sleet, rain, hale, heat, and even a few named storms over the last 12 months, but his most memorable run to date was alongside Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

After becoming increasingly active in the ADAM foundation last year, the 37-year-old from Anfield decided to take up the challenge.

After Adam Ellison’s sad murder in 2018, his family established the ADAM Foundation.

On November 4, 2017, around 12.40 a.m., Adam was fatally stabbed in the neck on Market Place in Prescot.

The 29-year-old was walking through a pedestrian area when he got into an altercation with a group of people on a motorcycle.

He was stabbed with an unknown weapon and fell to the ground during the devastating attack.

His buddies and a few bystanders came to his rescue and dialed 999, while the criminals rode off in the direction of the Tesco store.

Adam was rushed to the hospital, but he passed away at 2 a.m.

David first learned about the foundation a few years ago when they held a talk about knife crime at St Helens College, where he was a lecturer at the time.

“The talk definitely struck a chord with me,” David stated. Adam was a comparable age to me when he was kidnapped, and his family was extremely similar to mine.

“I just felt compelled to do something to help them after that.”

“Unfortunately, I’d never met Adam, but I wanted to assist the family in their battle for justice.”

Before becoming an official member of the committee at the start of this year, David began participating in the foundation’s charity football games and other fundraising events.

As the Liverpool man grew closer to the family, he became more motivated to raise funds and exposure for their cause, and that’s when he decided on his toughest task yet.

“I’ve already raised money for Cancer Research UK,” David added.”

