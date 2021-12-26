After a beloved brother was killed just weeks before Christmas, police issued a promise.

Detectives have sworn that the murder of Jamie Starkey will not be forgotten, despite the fact that his assailant is still on the loose.

In December 2012, the 21-year-old was fatally shot outside his Fazakerley house in a merciless attack.

The passage of time, according to police, will not preclude them from investigating any fresh information that may lead to a breakthrough.

On the night of December 2, 2012, Jamie was shot six times outside his Higher Lane family home.

He was collecting gifts from his car when he was ambushed by a lone gunman, who struck just as Jamie and his younger sister were about to decorate the Christmas tree.

In the years since the incident, five people have been questioned in connection with his death, but no one has been charged.

