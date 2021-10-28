After a bedroom fire, the family’s home was burnt and ruined.

After a fire overtook a family home, neighbors described horrific sights.

At around 6.31pm last night, fire personnel were dispatched to Nightingale Road in the Croxteth area in response to reports of a home fire.

The fire destroyed an upstairs bedroom and caused smoke damage to the rest of the property.

Although a cat was rescued from the residence, the family was able to flee before the teams arrived.

The household cat was rushed to the veterinarian for additional examinations.

A neighbor remarked this morning: “Yes, we are familiar with the family, and they were all able to flee right quickly. It was a terrible fire. We believe it began in the bedroom. It’s a tragedy, but at least no one was hurt.” Another neighbor remarked, “We noticed a lot of smoke, and then the fire department arrived. We observed them enter, and it appeared to be a terrible situation. I’m just relieved that the family made it out safely.” Debris and other objects from inside the house were dumped on the front lawn this morning.

The upper bedroom appeared to be gutted, while the rest of the house appeared to be damaged by smoke.

According to a fire department official, “The bedroom where the fire started was completely destroyed by the fire, with moderate smoke damage to the rest of the first floor. The rest of the property was only slightly harmed by the smoke.” The fire is suspected to have started by chance.

Last night, it was revealed that a cat had been saved from the fire.

One neighbor went into the flaming building with a fire extinguisher to ‘put out the flames,’ according to eyewitnesses.

“One of the neighbors ran in with a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames,” they added.

“The smoke was just too thick, and all we had to do was get everyone out.”

“It started on the far left and just engulfed; I don’t believe the fire spread, and I’m delighted to hear everyone was able to escape and is safe.”

‘It was pretty scary, the essential thing is that everyone got out okay,’ added another neighbor.

