After a bear attack in California, a cancer-stricken woman says she is “lucky to be alive.”

After a bear invaded her family’s holiday house in California, a 66-year-old California lady fighting stage 4 cancer said she considers herself lucky to be alive.

Around 6 a.m. on Oct. 30, Laurel-Rose Von Hoffmann-Curzi was awakened by loud noises in her family’s Lake Tahoe cabin. She sensed something wasn’t quite right. A black bear was rummaging through her freezer when she got to the kitchen.

“I could see the freezer door partly open and food going whoosh, whoosh, and it was like, ‘Oh my my,’ in an instant. ‘This is a bear,’ says the narrator “KPIX quoted Von Hoffmann-Curzi as saying. “And the next thing I know, I’m being torn apart,” she continued.

The bear lunged towards Von Hoffman-Curzi, slamming her with its paws. Von Hoffman-Curzi was blocking the door through which the bear entered, and she believes it attacked her in an attempt to get out.

Von Hoffman-Curzi claimed she screamed the entire time. She eventually placed a duvet over the bear, which helped her flee. According to KXTV, Von Hoffman-Curzi added, “He’s not afraid of anybody.” “I didn’t scare him with my shouting,” she explained.

She told KPIX, “I am so very lucky to be alive.”

“They don’t have a blueprint for your house,” Ann Bryant, Bear League’s Executive Director, told the site. Bryant went on to say that the bear’s only route out is the same way it came in. Bryant warns people to stay away from the bear’s path. She went on to say that the bear might have been terrified as well and was attempting to defend itself. Bryant stated, “It wasn’t her fault at all, and it wasn’t the bear’s fault either.”

Von Hoffman-Curzi, who has stage 4 cancer, suffered a major laceration on her cheeks that required stitches, as well as puncture wounds, cuts, and bruises across her body.

The bear was too socialized, according to Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who added, “They have effectively identified humans connected with food sources.”

Several bears have gone out of the burned region into the urban areas in recent months. They are primarily drawn to the food left behind by humans.

“Anything with a strong odor,” Foy told the publication, “is really the number one thing that attracts a bear onto people’s premises.”

A bear broke into Von Hoffman-property Curzi's in June. She photographed the enormous monster and noted that creatures occur frequently.