After a BBC journalist was pursued by demonstrators, a second arrest was made.

Following an incident in central London in which a BBC journalist was assaulted and chased by demonstrators near Downing Street, a second man has been arrested.

On Monday, a 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violating Section 4A of the Public Order Act, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He is still being held by the police.

Demonstrators confronted Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt near Richmond Terrace and Whitehall, according to footage uploaded on social media.

On Monday last week, as protesters shouted “Traitor” and other abuses at Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard, he was forced to rush through the crowd past a line of police officers.

Crowds gathered in Westminster to express their displeasure with the government’s decision to extend coronavirus restrictions in England for another four weeks.

Martin Hockridge, 57, had been charged in connection with the incident, according to the Met.

Hockridge, of Harpenden, Hertfordshire, is accused of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behavior with the goal of harassing, alarming, or distressing another person.

He was also accused under Section 4A of the Public Order Act and is expected in court on Tuesday, June 29.

Mr Watt’s treatment was described as “disgraceful” and “appalling” by many people, including the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary.

“Disgraceful to see Nick Watt being pursued for doing his job,” Mr Johnson tweeted. The media, as the lifeblood of our democracy, must be able to publish the truth without fear or favor.”

Ms Patel went on to say that journalist safety is “essential to our democracy.”

“This behavior is utterly unacceptable,” the BBC declared in a statement after the film was shared.

“All journalists should be able to do their jobs without fear of being intimidated or hindered.”

The Metropolitan Police Service said it is investigating the circumstances and that anyone with information should contact 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.