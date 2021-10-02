After a battling Manchester United draw, Richarlison sends a message to his Everton teammates.

After Everton’s fantastic performance against Manchester United, Richarlison has given a message to his teammates.

In a 1-1 Premier League tie at Old Trafford on Saturday morning, the Blues earned a hard-fought point.

Shortly before halftime, Anthony Martial gave the home side the lead, but Andros Townsend equalized shortly after the hour mark.

Due to a knee injury suffered against Burnley last month, Richarlison was unable to participate in the stalemate.

The 24-year-old used Twitter to congratulate his Everton teammates on a well-earned point.

“You guys put up a fantastic performance and got a fantastic outcome today!! Richarlison followed up with three blue heart emoticons with the hashtag #COYB.

Everton supporters were pleased with their team’s performance in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, and flocked to social media to share their satisfaction.

Everton has 14 points from their first six league games going into the October international break, thanks to their draw with United.

The Blues are now equal on points with Manchester United and Liverpool, who face Manchester City this weekend before returning to Premier League action on October 17 at home against West Ham.