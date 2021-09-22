After a battle with drugs and alcohol, a father who “lit up the room” died.

An inquest heard how a “unique and much-loved” father tragically died by suicide following a protracted struggle with cocaine and alcohol.

Andrew Parker, from Goldborne, near Newton-le-Willows, was discovered in a hotel room in Wigan town centre on March 24 unconscious and unresponsive.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 41-year-old, who played for a number of amateur rugby league teams including Wigan St Patricks, sent a note to his wife, Melanie, stating he loved her and her children and was “sorry for letting them all down.”

Prior to his death, he was discovered to have used a substantial amount of cocaine.

Mr Parker had struggled with depression and substance misuse for numerous years, according to an inquiry at Bolton Coroners Court.

His wife said at the court that her husband would “binge” on cocaine and alcohol on weekends and then suffer from a “comedown effect” that left him melancholy.

She claimed Mr Parker managed to quit drinking in the weeks leading up to Christmas last year, but was concerned about relapsing during the holiday season.

“He was pretty silent and a little moody,” she added.

“It wasn’t like Andy at all. He was never irritable or quiet.

“He could see what was going to happen and was concerned.”

Mrs Parker told the inquest that as Christmas approached, she observed a change in her husband.

“He started drinking a lot,” she explained.

“He’d been in a downward spiral since January. Every weekend, he would go out partying, use cocaine, and then come down for the week before doing it again.”

Mr Parker moved out of the family home on March 14 after a disagreement with his wife, according to the inquiry.

“I couldn’t handle it any longer,” Mrs Parker said. “He wanted to stop, but he wouldn’t.”

Mrs Parker claims the couple later reconnected and were in “daily touch,” but she refused to let him move back in with her and her children.

“He needed to sort himself out,” she added. “I told him that the more I help, the more I feel like I’m simply enabling you.”

She called on March 19th. “The summary has come to an end.”