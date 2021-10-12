After a battle with a rare inherited condition, a 2-year-old dies in his father’s arms.

After fighting a rare genetic disease for nearly a year, a toddler in Scotland died in his father’s arms.

Rowan McDonald, 2, was diagnosed with Tay-Sachs disease at the age of six months after his parents discovered he hadn’t reached the normal milestones. Doctors had told the family that the boy would most likely not live to see his fifth birthday. According to Glasgow Live, the toddler lost his struggle on Saturday.

His parents, who had started a Facebook page to raise awareness about the disease, announced his death on the page on Monday.

“It breaks my heart to write that our lovely boy departed quietly in his daddy’s arms while surrounded by his family on Saturday,” they wrote, adding, “We couldn’t have desired for a more serene finish to our baby boys time here on earth.”

“This life has been cruel, and whatever comes after this life, I hope my boy will be free, running around and playing, and experiencing all the things he never had in this life,” the parents added.

“Rowan’s large blue eyes and luscious curls captured the hearts of many, and we were delighted to spend every second with him. When our child’s life was so difficult for him, grief feels odd, even if we know he’s at peace now. Rowan’s mummy and daddy are genuinely honored to be his parents, and we are grateful that we were able to care for him till the end “They went on.

Tay-Sachs disease is a rare genetic disease that primarily affects infants and young children. The condition causes the nerves to stop functioning properly and is usually fatal. It affects one in every 360,000 children and has no known cure.

The parents of the toddler are adamant about continuing to raise awareness about the sickness.

“It is critical to raise awareness about this rare disease. There is no known treatment or cure for this disease. Raising awareness will aid future children who are affected by this ailment and their families in receiving much-needed assistance. Additionally, increasing awareness will teach individuals to be more mindful of the risks involved “They posted on a GoFundMe page that had been created to help them financially.